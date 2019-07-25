Greatest again — after cancer battle


July 25, 2019 at 5:50p.m.

Greatest fans ...

This is a good story to share:

===

Todd

You may or may not have noticed that I haven't played in the last couple of tournaments.

The reason is I had a brain tumor removed in June of 2016. I was laid up for a couple of years and only recently started hitting the ball again.

I entered because I really wanted to play in the 10th edition of this thing.

Best,

Chuck Burley

More like this from vindy.com

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos


AP News


corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900