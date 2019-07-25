Girl, 6, shot and wounded in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old girl has been shot and wounded in Virginia.
The Virginian-Pilot reports the girl was shot at an apartment complex in Norfolk on Wednesday night. The girl was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
Before the girl was shot, hundreds of people had gathered at a middle school for a program aimed at curbing gun violence in the city.
Police started the "Guns Down" movement as shootings rose 50 percent this year compared to last year. Several children have been shot. A 15-year-old boy was killed in early June.
Police Chief Larry Boone said officers recently seized a gun from an 11-year-old. The child didn't have the hand strength to effectively fire it.
