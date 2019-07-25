BREAKING: ODNR report gave warning signs for Kinsman dam disaster

Girl, 6, shot and wounded in Virginia


July 25, 2019 at 12:39p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old girl has been shot and wounded in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the girl was shot at an apartment complex in Norfolk on Wednesday night. The girl was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Before the girl was shot, hundreds of people had gathered at a middle school for a program aimed at curbing gun violence in the city.

Police started the "Guns Down" movement as shootings rose 50 percent this year compared to last year. Several children have been shot. A 15-year-old boy was killed in early June.

Police Chief Larry Boone said officers recently seized a gun from an 11-year-old. The child didn't have the hand strength to effectively fire it.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900