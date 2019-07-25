BREAKING: ODNR report gave warning signs for Kinsman dam disaster

Germany sets another heat record: 106.7 F


July 25, 2019 at 10:40a.m.

PARIS (AP) — The German Weather service says a new record temperature of 106.7 degrees Fahrenheit has been set, breaching the previous high set earlier in the day.

The meteorological service said temperatures had risen today to a new national high in the northern German town of Lingen and that they were expected to climb even higher in the late afternoon.

Wednesday's record was 104.9 F in Geilenkirchen near the Belgian border, the German news agency dpa said.

Across Europe, record temperatures are being set as the continent swelters in its second heat wave this summer.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900