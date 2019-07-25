Garden of Hope Scholarship Ball is Sunday in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — A Garden of Hope will host its Scholarship Ball at 5 p.m. Sunday at Youngstown Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St. The nonprofit organization awards scholarships to girls in the Youngstown area in eighth through 12th grade.
Garden of Hope offers workshops in financial literacy, etiquette, resume building, mock Interviews, mechanics, job shadowing and more. Applications are accepted throughout the year.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 17, 2018 midnight
Garden Forum awards three scholarships
- June 29, 2003 midnight
EVENT Junior Civic League awards scholarships
- May 18, 2011 8:05 a.m.
SOCIETY DIGEST | Garden club plans plant sale at MASCO
- October 3, 2009 midnight
Garden Forum awards scholarships
- February 16, 2004 midnight
Men's Garden Club to award scholarships
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.