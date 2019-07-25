Democrats say Trump broke his promise to the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN — On the two-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s rally at the Covelli Centre, in which he urged people “don’t sell your house,” Democrats criticized the president for breaking his promises to the area.

Braylin Rushton of Campbell, a laid-off Lordstown General Motors worker, said when Trump gave tax cuts to the wealthy and to corporations he “made it easy” for GM to idle the local plant.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said Trump “keeps breaking his promises” to the Mahoning Valley and hasn’t done anything to help it as it experiences the closing of businesses.

