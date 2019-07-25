BREAKING: ODNR report gave warning signs for Kinsman dam disaster

Coitsville Township Records Commission meets Friday morning


July 25, 2019 at 12:52p.m.

COITSVILLE — Coitsville Township Records Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900