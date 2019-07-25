Bristolville girl scores points with county officials for her passion and poise

Staff report

WARREN

With great poise, Rayna Lambert, 12, of Bristolville walked to the front of the crowded commissioners meeting room Wednesday and told the county commissioners about her concern for monarch caterpillars.

Rayna explained that earlier this month she saw that road workers had cut down the milkweed plants beside roadways near her home. The caterpillars need the milkweed plants to survive, she said, and asked if something could be done to stop workers from harming the milkweed.

The commissioners put her and her mother in touch with Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith, who said he spoke with his highway superintendent later Wednesday and asked him to have the mowing crew avoid the milkweed.

She also scored some points with Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa, who called her articulate and passionate.