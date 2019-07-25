Boardman Trustees flooded with complaints

By JESSICA HARDIN

Continuing a nearly two-month streak of vitriolic public meetings, township residents and officials sparred again Wednesday over recent flooding.

Since the May 28 flooding, affected Boardman residents have been calling for a moratorium on development in the township.

Attendees at the Wednesday night meeting demanded answers regarding the township’s deal with Meijer Stores Ltd., which is building a 157,000-square-foot store at the intersection of Lockwood Boulevard and U.S. Route 224.

The township board of zoning appeals initially rejected the grocery chain’s request to change the zoning of a small portion of the plot in question. But the request was later approved in exchange for increasing a conservation easement from 17 acres to 22 acres.

Director of Zoning and Development Krista Beniston explained that the board decision did not follow legal standards.

“Zoning threw those out the window and voted emotionally,” Beniston said.

Trustee Larry Moliterno insisted that the change was made for the good of the township.

But those at the meeting questioned that reasoning.

“The facts are, we’re flooding with 39 acres of green space. What are we gonna do with 22 acres?” asked Ralph Cook.

Chuck Johnson agreed, saying, “We don’t get any benefit from [new retail].”

Sales tax generated from retail in Boardman benefits the county, not the township. Township leaders have repeatedly claimed that the development of the plot will have a neutral impact on flooding, as Meijer will be required to incorporate stormwater retention into its building plans.

Public comment on the matter filled all but fifteen minutes of the 1 1/2-hour meeting.

Contention reached a fever pitch when Judy Peyko singled out the trustees.

“I wish you guys would resign,” Peyko said to Trustees Tom Costello and Larry Moliterno. “Costello, all he does is bang on his desk.”

To Peyko’s suggestion, Moliterno assured, “Not a day goes by that we’re not in conversation about this. We’ve been doing projects for 10 years.”