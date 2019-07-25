BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Victoria Sears and Nicholas Chamas, Niles, boy, July 23.
Jamie Clark and Michael Kaye, Youngstown, girl, July 23.
Kayla Malloy and Frank Russ, Struthers, girl, July 23.
Jake and Jaclyn Giuriceo, Campbell, boy, July 23.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Micah Burgett and John Rowland, Warren, boy, July 22.
Jacquelyne Calderone, Warren, girl, July 22.
Nelson and Stephanie Crain, Hubbard, boy, July 20.
Scott and Erica Davis, Mineral Ridge, girl, July 22.
Joseph and Wilma Miller, Middlefield, boy, July 22.
