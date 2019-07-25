BIRTHS


July 25, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Victoria Sears and Nicholas Chamas, Niles, boy, July 23.

Jamie Clark and Michael Kaye, Youngstown, girl, July 23.

Kayla Malloy and Frank Russ, Struthers, girl, July 23.

Jake and Jaclyn Giuriceo, Campbell, boy, July 23.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Micah Burgett and John Rowland, Warren, boy, July 22.

Jacquelyne Calderone, Warren, girl, July 22.

Nelson and Stephanie Crain, Hubbard, boy, July 20.

Scott and Erica Davis, Mineral Ridge, girl, July 22.

Joseph and Wilma Miller, Middlefield, boy, July 22.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900