42 cats removed from abandoned home, fosters needed

By JOE GORMAN

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Nelson Irizarry was glad to see police, code enforcement and humane agents Wednesday morning at the 4332 Helana Ave. home next to his.

Irizarry said he has been trying for weeks to get someone to take out a horde of cats that seemed to take over the house, which has been vacant for about a month.

Humane agents with Animal Charity took 42 cats out, two of which had to be put down. The majority of them are very sick, a spokeswoman said Wednesday afternoon.

“They’re in really, really bad shape,” she said.

Authorities and neighbors said the cats belonged to a woman who used to live in the home.

She refused help to take care of them, said Karen Considine, who lives one street over.

Considine said two of the kittens followed her and her husband home from a walk about a month ago because they were so hungry. She asked the homeowner if she wanted the cats or wanted help for them and the woman said no, which was worrisome, Considine said.

“Sure enough, this is what happened,” she said.

There were at least 15 cats outside the home before firefighters forced open the front door, which rewarded the street with a stench. Mike Durkin, head of code enforcement for the city, and police and humane agents had to wear masks and gloves to go inside and get the remaining cats.

It appeared that neighbors, including Considine, had been feeding the cats. There were water bowls and paper plates around the front porch that had cat food on them.

Several of the cats had blood splotches behind their ears but they appeared friendly and playful.

Durkin said the previous owner of the home will face charges for housing code violations. Animal Charity is conducting a separate animal cruelty investigation. Durkin said the home will have to be demolished, which will be done either Friday or Monday.

Irizarry told anyone who would listen he had been putting up with the problem “forever,” and that he had called humane agents and city authorities several times. Durkin said police and humane agents knew there were cats but they were being fed and taken care of by the woman who lived there. They were not aware that she had moved out without the cats and that the home was foreclosed on.

The owner of the house is U.S. Bank, which took possession of the property July 19, records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office show.

Animal Charity is looking for fosters for the cats. Anyone interested can send an email to acoadoption@gmail.com or they can fill out an application on its website.