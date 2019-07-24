Window World chief will parachute into Canfield Fair

CANFIELD — The 173rd Canfield Fair will begin with a skydiving team that includes 84-year-old Pat Moran Sr., owner of Window World.

A group of three military parachutists, and Moran, will jump from a passing airplane at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 and land on the south side of the fairgrounds.

Moran, of Poland, will be jumping in tandem with jump expert Mike Elliott, whose past feats include tandem jumping with the late President George H. Bush on his 90th birthday.

Window World is sponsoring the parachute teams performance at the opening ceremony.