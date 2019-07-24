White House calls hearing embarrassment for Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is calling former special counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony "an epic embarrassment for the Democrats."

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement as Mueller prepared for a second round of testimony on Capitol Hill about his investigation into Russian election interference and obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Grisham's statement says: "The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats. Expect more of the same in the second half."

Mueller stated today his investigation did not "exonerate" Trump. Mueller also faced repeated questions from Republicans seeking to undermine his credibility.