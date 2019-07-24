WANDerful Wizarding Weekend coming to Volant, Pa.

VOLANT, PA. — WANDerful Wizarding Weekend returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday throughout the village.

Event-goers will experience 18 different specialty shops transformed into Harry Potter themes.

Families may enjoy showings of a Potter film on the big screen, a village wide Horcux Hunt, Potter-themed bracelet making, a traveling candy cart, Quidditch chaser practice, Skele-Grow bone analysis with Madame Pomfrey, Divination class offering a tea leaf reading game, and much more! With reservations, enjoy a lunch meet and greet with your favorite wizards, Harry and Hermione.

“Muggle Smuggle” and “Hawthorn and Holly” will be the featured musical entertainment in keeping with the theme of the festival. Fans will have many opportunities to buy licensed Harry Potter merchandise including magical items like time turner necklaces and the cloak of invisibility, along with handmade apparel, unicorn headbands, and time-traveling flow rings.



Parking will not be a problem as a continuous free shuttle service will run from the parking lot of the Wilmington Area School, 400 Wood St., New Wilmington. The shuttle will run both days from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. For information contact Heather Butchy at 724-533-2629, or at specialteasetc@gmail.com.