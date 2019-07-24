UAW 1112 chief Green taking GM job in Indiana

LORDSTOWN — Dave Green, United Auto Workers Local 1112 president at the idled Lordstown General Motors plant, said today he’s leaving the Mahoning Valley Aug. 19 to go to work for a GM facility in Indiana.

Green said it was a “tough decision” to make to take the job in Bedford, Ind., but he didn’t have much of a choice.

Green said either GM was going to move him to a plant – as far away as Missouri or Texas – or he could make the decision to take the job in Bedford. He said his daughter is starting college next month in nearby Cincinnati and his brother also lives in Cincinnati.

About 75 Lordstown workers have either gone to or will go to the Bedford plant, Green said.

When Green departs, Tim O’Hara, the UAW local’s vice president, will take over union leadership.