Trial ongoing over vicious dog attack allegation

NEWTON FALLS

Rebecca Scofield testified today that knows the three German Shepherd dogs who attacked her Jan. 22, 2018, outside of Venture Plastics on Warren Ravenna Road are those of David Hanson, who lives next door to the factory, because she had seen them near the factory multiple times prior to the attack.

The injuries she suffered have left her with nerve damage, numbness, pain, nightmares, depression and anxiety, she said. "Physically I can't do a whole lot," she testified. Her lower body had 10 puncture wounds from the dogs, she said.

The trial in Newton Falls Municipal Court resulted from Hanson appealing a decision by the Trumbull County Dog Warden's determination that the three dogs should be deemed vicious, which would require Hanson to carry special liability insurance and take over precautions.