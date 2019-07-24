Theresa May heads to Buckingham Palace to resign
LONDON (AP) — Theresa May has left 10 Downing St. for the final time as prime minister and is heading for Buckingham Palace to resign.
In a formal handover of power, May will ask Queen Elizabeth II to invite her successor Boris Johnson to form a government. Johnson will then visit the palace, and leave as Britain's new prime minister.
May is stepping down after failing to secure lawmakers' support for a Brexit deal and lead Britain out of the European Union.
In a final speech outside 10 Downing St. with husband Philip by her side, May said it had been "the greatest honor" to serve as Britain's prime minister.
And she said, "I hope that every young girl who has seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure there are no limits to what they can achieve."
