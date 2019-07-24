Suicide bomber detonates devices in Somalia offices


July 24, 2019 at 10:43a.m.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say a suicide bomber has walked into Mogadishu mayor's office and detonated explosives.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900