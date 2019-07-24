Former Southern Park Sears Auto Repair Center to be razed

Southern Park Mall owner applies to demolish building

BOARDMAN

Washington Prime Group, the company that owns Southern Park Mall, has applied to demolish the former Sears Auto Repair Center.

The application, dated July 10, lists M+A Architects, an architecture firm based in Columbus, and Kokosing, a construction company based in Westerville, as the companies that will orchestrate the project.

Washington Prime Group plans to conduct the demolition project in two phases, according to the application.

Renderings of Washington Prime Group’s mall redevelopment were published exclusively in The Vindicator on April 28.

Redevelopment plans involve green space for outdoor events and exterior-facing retail, dining and entertainment.

Program begins at incubator

YOUNGSTOWN

A program at the Youngstown Business Incubator for entrepreneurs, gBETA, has begun with six startup companies.

The program includes lessons on executive summary and raising venture capital. gBETA is a free seven-week program for early-stage companies with local or regional ties. The program in Youngstown is specific to companies and technology related to additive manufacturing, logistics and industry.

Sweeney garners excellence award

BOARDMAN

Sweeney Chevrolet and Sweeney GMC have been awarded the 2018 Mark of Excellence award by General Motors. The award is the automaker’s top recognition for dealerships.

Executives from GM corporate will visit the dealerships Thursday to present the awards.

The awards are presented to top U.S. Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealerships that meet or exceed objectives the company sets for retail sales, dealer maintenance, brand elements and customer satisfaction. The award is given to fewer than 10 percent of GM dealers nationwide.

UCFC income up in second quarter

YOUNGSTOWN

The United Community Financial Corp., parent company of Home Savings Bank, announced Tuesday second-quarter net income of $10.5 million, an increase of 9.9 percent compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.21, a 13.2 percent improvement over the $0.19 per share reported for the quarter that ended June 30, 2018.

“The team delivered an outstanding quarter, and each business line continues to contribute to our success,” said Gary M. Small, president and chief executive officer of the company. “Capital management will remain a strategic priority as we are focused on delivering top-tier returns for our shareholders.”

