July 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 22.95 ‚àí0.030

Aqua America, 2.13 40.97 ‚àí0.14

Avalon Holdings,2.47 0.00

Chemical Bank, 3.3741.34 0.36

Community Health Sys, 2.01 ‚àí0.065

Cortland Bancorp, .4424.00 0.00

Farmers Nat., 2.5914.42 0.19

First Energy, 3.48 43.32 ‚àí0.28

Fifth/Third, 3.2029.25 1.43

FNB Corp., 4.1811.64 ‚àí0.040

General Motors, 4.1740.71 0.83

General Electric, .3910.65 0.43

Huntington Bank, 4.19 14.08 0.29

JP Morgan Chase, 2.88116.36 2.09

Key Corp, 3.9617.97 0.60

Macy’s, 6.85 22.60 0.50

Parker Hannifin, 2.11176.68 6.39

PNC, 2.81140.68 1.11

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.91158.25 3.12

Stoneridge 32.16 0.37

United Comm. Fin., 2.95 9.24 ‚àí0.040

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

