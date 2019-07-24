Scrap metal flattens tires on I-77
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Scrap metal from an overturned tractor-trailer flattened dozens of tires on cars on an Ohio interstate.
Authorities said the accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Cleveland near Interstate 490, causing the highway to shut down.
No injuries were reported.
Cleveland police and firefighters were on the scene along with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT asked drivers to take an alternate route to avoid that stretch of highway.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 16, 2004 midnight
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills diesel fuel
- March 18, 2004 midnight
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills diesel fuel
- June 23, 2017 7:16 p.m.
Tractor-trailer on its side at state Route 164 and Interstate 680
- January 20, 2016 1:15 p.m.
Tractor-trailer accident causes closure of SR 82 at US Route 62 in Brookfield
- August 5, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Crash closes portion of I-76
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.