Scrap metal flattens tires on I-77

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Scrap metal from an overturned tractor-trailer flattened dozens of tires on cars on an Ohio interstate.

Authorities said the accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Cleveland near Interstate 490, causing the highway to shut down.

No injuries were reported.

Cleveland police and firefighters were on the scene along with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT asked drivers to take an alternate route to avoid that stretch of highway.