YSU Foundation announces scholarship, endowment for pre-vet students

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Foundation on Tuesday announced The Marjorie Hartman Foundation established a scholarship and endowment to benefit YSU students enrolled in the pre-veterinary track in biology and chemistry.

The scholarship and endowment were created in 2018. Student applicants are required to be a resident of Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties or Mercer or Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania. They must be a full-time YSU student with at least a 3.0 GPA.

The endowment will support the Pre-Veterinary Society of YSU and assist future veterinarians. Hartman, who lived in Austintown, created the foundation shortly before she died in 2008 to help fund and promote animal welfare in the Mahoning Valley. She worked as an EKG technician for Trumbull Regional Medical Center and was later self-employed as a dog groomer.