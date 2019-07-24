Puerto Rico governor expected to resign today


July 24, 2019 at 11:57a.m.

SAN JUAN — CNN is reporting that Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign later today amid a crisis triggered by a leak of offensive, obscenity-laden chat messages between him and his advisers.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

