Puerto Rico governor expected to resign today
SAN JUAN — CNN is reporting that Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign later today amid a crisis triggered by a leak of offensive, obscenity-laden chat messages between him and his advisers.
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 22, 2019 10:25 a.m.
Puerto Ricans stage massive protest to expel governor
- November 10, 2017 5:30 p.m.
Head of Puerto Rico emergency management agency quits post
- July 19, 2019 6:49 p.m.
Besieged Puerto Rico governor goes quiet amid protests
- March 28, 2008 midnight
Puerto Rico governor denies wrongdoing
- July 23, 2019 midnight
Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans demand governor resign
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.