Ohio State fair opens
COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine plans to open the Ohio State Fair, which this year is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a life-size butter sculpture.
DeWine opened the 166th edition of the fair this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir. Afterward, DeWine will tour the fairgrounds.
This year’s annual butter display features a life-size sculpture of Wapakoneta native Neil Armstrong saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface as he stands beside the lunar module.
The sculpture also includes the Apollo 11 emblem and life-size sculptures of Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins sitting beside the traditional butter cow and calf.
