Ohio Dems to commemorate two-year anniversary of Trump’s ‘don’t sell your house’ speech with Youngstown event

IF YOU GO

What: Ohio Democratic Party event

When: Thursday, 1:15 p.m.

Where: Former Northside Regional Medical Center on Gypsy Lane.

By David Skolnick

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Democratic Party will have a Thursday event in Youngstown to criticize the economy under Donald Trump on the two-year anniversary of the president’s speech at the Covelli Centre in which he vowed to return the area to its steel-mill glory days.

The event is being coordinated with the Democratic National Committee as part of a campaign in eight states, including seven that Trump won in the 2016 election. The other states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Nevada. Trump only lost Nevada three years ago.

The Thursday event in Youngstown is at 1:15 p.m. outside the former Northside Regional Medical Center on Gypsy Lane.

Steward Health Care, which operated the hospital, announced Aug. 15, 2018, that it was closing the facility effective Sept. 20 of that year. The closure resulted in the loss of 388 jobs.

Those scheduled to speak at the event are Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper, Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and those impacted by the closure of the General Motors plant in Lordstown.

Also, while Trump has a fundraiser in Wheeling, W.Va., today, the Ohio Democratic Party said it will have an event in that city at 11 a.m. with “Ohioans impacted by the closure of the GM Lordstown plant.”

Trump said to a crowd of about 7,000 at the Covelli Centre on July 25, 2017: “I rode through your beautiful roads coming up from the airport, and I was looking at some of those big, once incredible job-producing factories, and my wife, Melania, said, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘Those jobs have left Ohio.’

“They’re all coming back. They’re all coming back. Don’t move. Don’t sell your house. ... Do not sell it. We’re going to get those values up. We’re going to get those jobs coming back, and we’re going to fill up those factories or rip them down and build brand new ones. It’s going to happen.”

Since then, Northside closed, the GM complex in Lordstown idled – which caused other companies on its supply chain to go out of business – and The Vindicator announced it would shut down Aug. 31.

Evan Machan, Ohio Republican Party spokesman, said: “If Democrats want to come to Ohio and lambast the president over his booming economy, be our guest. This is an asinine strategy that will surely falter just as quickly as whoever their far-left progressive 2020 nominee will be.”