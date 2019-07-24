Officials round up cats at vacant house


July 24, 2019 at 8:44a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City officials are in the process of removing more than a dozen cats from a vacant 4332 Helena Ave. home.

The cats are on the outside, and there are also several on the inside.

Animal agents and police are also expected.

The backyard will also be cleaned because it is filled with debris.

