Ground will be broken on events center at Canfield fairgrounds

CANFIELD — Ground will be broken Sept. 25 on an events center that will be constructed at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The first phase of the $8.1 million project will be the main area of the structure, which will not only become of the 4-H Club Junior Fair, but will also be available to be rented out for trade shows, horse shows, home and garden shows and other events.

It will be located at the intersection of Whetmore and Goshen lanes in the fairgrounds.

A capital-raising campaign that was begun three years ago, has raised $3 million so far, said David Dickey, president of the Canfield Fair.

After the first phase is complete, plans call for adding on a kitchen, conference rooms and a horse barn.

