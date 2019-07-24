Employee assaulted in Warren Family Dollar robbery


July 24, 2019 at 10:10a.m.

WARREN — An employee was head-butted by a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon robbery of a shopping cart full of items from Family Dollar, 2186 Parkman Road NW.

The store’s manager said two females filled up a cart with items and then left the store without paying about 5 p.m., causing the manager to follow them as they loaded the items into the trunk of a vehicle.

As the manager tried to pull the items out of the trunk, one of the women head-butted the manager, who then took photos with her phone as one of the women tried to block the license plates. The manager got a good photo of one of the women, police said.

The manager, 40, suffered an apparent minor injury. The value of items stolen was estimated at $400.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900