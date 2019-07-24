Employee assaulted in Warren Family Dollar robbery

WARREN — An employee was head-butted by a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon robbery of a shopping cart full of items from Family Dollar, 2186 Parkman Road NW.

The store’s manager said two females filled up a cart with items and then left the store without paying about 5 p.m., causing the manager to follow them as they loaded the items into the trunk of a vehicle.

As the manager tried to pull the items out of the trunk, one of the women head-butted the manager, who then took photos with her phone as one of the women tried to block the license plates. The manager got a good photo of one of the women, police said.

The manager, 40, suffered an apparent minor injury. The value of items stolen was estimated at $400.