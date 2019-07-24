Doherty to appear in ‘Riverdale’ opener

NEW YORK

Shannen Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of “Riverdale,” which is set to honor Luke Perry.

The show’s executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Perry played Doherty’s love interest on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” On “Riverdale,” he played Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.

Doherty’s casting on “Riverdale,” said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since season one.

Her role is described as “pivotal” and “super-emotional.”

The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW.

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

Jesse James offers $5K for dog’s return

NEWPORT, R.I.

Reality TV star Jesse James is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of one of his beloved dogs.

James in an Instagram post says the 6-year-old French bulldog named Coco went missing in the Newport, Rhode Island area last Tuesday.

In a previous post James had offered a $2,000 reward for the return of his dog “no questions asked.”

He said in that post Coco “only has eyes for me and won’t want to stay with anyone else.”

James, founder of West Coast Choppers motorcycle customizing business, was the star of “Jesse James is a Dead Man” on Spike TV and “Monster Garage” on the Discovery Channel.

He says there have been reported sightings of the dog but none have panned out.