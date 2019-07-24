Dog attacks 1-year-old Youngstown baby

YOUNGSTOWN — A 1-year-old was treated at a hospital after being bit in the face by a dog Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called about 3 p.m. to a home on Gypsy Lane on the North Side, where reports said a man was in another room getting food when he heard the baby crying and when he checked, another person was beating the dog trying to get the dog away from the baby.

The dog finally let go and the child was rushed to a hospital. Reports said the child lost skin on one side of the face down to the chin.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden took possession of the dog. Reports did not specify the breed of dog or the child's gender.