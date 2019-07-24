Death scene probed on East Philadelphia


July 24, 2019 at 1:15p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN 

Police are on the scene of a death investigation in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

Police would not say how the person died, but crime scene tape has been put up around a home.

