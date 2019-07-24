Boardman teen arrested for kicking the family dog

BOARDMAN — A 17-year-old was arrested after kicking the family dog and threatening a family member at his Beechwood Drive home Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The victim told police Camron Moffo began kicking his dog after his other dog defecated in the house.

The victim told Moffo to stop, but Moffo threatened to “beat his a--” when the victim said he was calling the police.

Moffo was arrested on charges of domestic violence.