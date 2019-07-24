2 dozen cats removed from vacant Youngstown house


July 24, 2019 at 9:36a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Authorities have taken at least two dozen cats from a vacant 4332 Helena Ave. home on the South Side.

The cats are on the outside and there are also several on the inside.

The back yard also need cleaned because it is filled with debris.

The home is expected to be demolished

