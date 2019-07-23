Youngstown school board delays action on levy


July 23, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education took no action at its meeting Tuesday to place a renewal of the school district’s 10.7-mill property tax levy on the November ballot.

However, board President Brenda Kimble said she expects to call a special meeting within the next few days to further discuss the four-year levy, which generates $5,291,510 per year and costs the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually. It was originally passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012.

But, said Kimble, “I can’t support putting a levy on the ballot without the financial data to back up the need.”

Read more about the meeting in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

