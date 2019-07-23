Youngstown school board delays action on levy
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Board of Education took no action at its meeting Tuesday to place a renewal of the school district’s 10.7-mill property tax levy on the November ballot.
However, board President Brenda Kimble said she expects to call a special meeting within the next few days to further discuss the four-year levy, which generates $5,291,510 per year and costs the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually. It was originally passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012.
But, said Kimble, “I can’t support putting a levy on the ballot without the financial data to back up the need.”
Read more about the meeting in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 25, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown schools levy renewal on November ballot
- October 24, 2015 5:49 p.m.
Youngstown schools seeking levy renewal
- July 3, 2010 midnight
Three school levy renewals on ballot
- November 6, 2015 midnight
Renewals of school levies send message to districts
- February 20, 2019 12:20 p.m.
Hunter says Kimble doesn't speak unilaterally for school board
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.