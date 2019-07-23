Youngstown man arrested after pushing woman out of car

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown man Monday after his girlfriend claimed he threw her from a vehicle Thursday and tried to rape her, according to reports.

Police found the victim sitting in the roadway at the corner of Overhill Road and Hudson Drive. Police noted she smelled strongly of alcohol.

The victim told police she was in the car with the father of her children Jermaine Bunn, 22, when he grabbed her genitals and threatened her with a gun to have sex with him. She said she tried to get out of the moving vehicle, but Bunn grabbed her arm and would not let her exit. He then pushed her from the car.

Police observed scrapes on the victim’s back and legs.

Bunn was arrested on two charges of domestic violence.

He was unable to post his $8,000 bond and is in the Mahoning County jaio. He was scheduled to appear for a hearing today in county area court.