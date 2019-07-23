Woman charged in fatal Ohio wrong-way crash pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman who authorities say was driving the wrong way on an interstate in Ohio when she struck a car, killing a couple and their 10-year-old daughter, has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.



Twenty-one-year-old Abby Michaels’ attorney entered pleas of not guilty on her behalf today in Dayton. A judge set bond at $3 million for the Xenia woman. She is charged with murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities say Michaels was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Moraine in March when she struck the car carrying the family from Mason.

Montgomery Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. has said Michaels was upset and intentionally hit the family’s car.

A message seeking comment was left today for Michaels’ attorney.