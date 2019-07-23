Woman arraigned after fracas with Lowellville cops
Staff report
LOWELLVILLE
A Villa Marie Road woman was arrested for assault on a police officer early Saturday after reports said she burned a hole through an officer’s shirt with a cigarette, bit that officer and kicked another officer in the side of the face.
The charge against Samantha Chiclowe, 22, is a felony. She is also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. A Struthers municipal judge set her bond at $15,000 Monday with electronically monitored house arrest — if she posts bond and gets out of the Mahoning County jail pending her next court appearance.
Officers were working security about 1:40 a.m. Saturday at the Mount Carmel Festival when a fight broke out between Chiclowe and a bartender at the Mount Carmel Club that was broken up by a bystander.
Chiclowe claimed the bartender punched her several times. The officers said they would take Chiclowe home since she appeared to not have a ride, and she also appeared to be drunk, reports said. She asked if she could have a cigarette to calm her nerves, and the officers told her she could.
But as the officers escorted her to a cruiser, she shoved one officer and burned through the uniform shirt of another officer, the report said.
The two officers took her to the ground, where she then bit one and kicked the other.
Two additional officers had to be called, reports said, because she refused to get up after she was handcuffed and she was carried to a cruiser, screaming profanities.
