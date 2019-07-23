US government launches Big Tech antitrust probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it is opening a sweeping antitrust investigation of big technology companies and whether their online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.
It comes as a growing number of lawmakers have called for stricter regulation or even breaking up of the big tech companies, which have come under intense scrutiny following a series of scandals that compromised users' privacy. President Donald Trump also has relentlessly criticized the big tech companies by name in recent months.
