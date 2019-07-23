'Unknown assailants' continue Warren shooting spree

WARREN — After a Sunday that included two women having gunshot damage to their cars from unknown assailants, two males suffered gunshot wounds Monday and today in the city.

A city man, 24, suffered two gunshots to the thigh, two to the knee and one to the groin and was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment this morning.

When police arrived at an apartment complex on Southern Boulevard Northwest for a 5:39 a.m. call, someone had wrapped a rag around one of the victim's legs above the knee.

Two shell casings were found in the building and two outside of the building.

At 6:12 p.m. Monday, police were called to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for a city man, 23, who suffered a gunshot wound while walking on Swallow Street Northwest.

The victim said he only remembered hearing a gunshot and realizing he had been shot. He didn't know how he got to the hospital, he said.

The police report did not say where or how many times the man had been shot.