Trump threatens Guatemala after its court blocks asylum deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening Guatemala over immigration after its high court blocked its government from signing an asylum deal with the United States.
Trump tweeted today Guatemala has decided against signing a "safe-third agreement" requiring Central American migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to instead apply for those protections in Guatemala – even though Guatemala's government had said it did not intend to make such a deal.
Guatemala's top court recently blocked the government from signing an agreement.
Trump says he'll now look at targeting the money Guatemalans working in the U.S. send back to their country or at imposing tariffs as punishment.
A July 15 meeting between Trump and Guatemala's president was called off because the high court had yet to issue its ruling.
