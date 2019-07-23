State budget good news for Poland schools

Staff report

POLAND

The new state budget, which was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last week, contains good news for Poland Local Schools.

Public schools will receive 3.9 percent and 1.7 percent budget increases in the next two years. Additionally, base aid for all schools will be the same in 2020 and 2021 as it is in 2019.

“That was good news for us,” said school district treasurer Janet Muntean.

The district was concerned that base aid would decrease, which would have hurt the district financially.

The budget also allows school boards to put levies on the ballot for school safety, and prohibits districts from cutting busing in the middle of the school year.