Pa. officials: Nonswimmer drowns while trying to rescue child
LEHIGHTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia man who couldn’t swim drowned when he tried to rescue a child at an eastern Pennsylvania lake.
The child was out on a raft in an area of Beltzville Lake in Lehighton where swimming is not allowed. Witnesses say 29-year-old Xin Huang tried to swim out to retrieve the child about 2 p.m. Sunday, but Huang soon began struggling and went under the water.
His body was found about two hours later. The death was ruled an accidental drowning.
Authorities say the child was returned to shore safely and wasn’t injured. But further details about the youth were not disclosed.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 10, 2010 midnight
Authorities: Man drowned while trying to retrieve rod
- July 9, 2012 12:05 a.m.
2 drown in Valley lakes over weekend; boy rescued
- August 1, 2015 6:45 p.m.
California relative charged in Ohio girl’s drowning death
- August 29, 2014 midnight
Man, 52, drowns at Moraine State Park beach
- February 12, 2019 1:20 p.m.
Pa. parents plead guilty in daughter’s pool drowning death
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.