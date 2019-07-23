No Western Reserve Port Authority meetings this month
VIENNA — The Western Reserve Port Authority is having no full board meeting or committee meetings this month because of numerous schedule conflicts, the authority said.
The full board meeting is usually held the third Wednesday of each month. In early August, the authority will advise on the time, date and location of its August meeting and any committee meetings.
