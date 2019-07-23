No Western Reserve Port Authority meetings this month


July 23, 2019 at 9:10a.m.

VIENNA — The Western Reserve Port Authority is having no full board meeting or committee meetings this month because of numerous schedule conflicts, the authority said.

The full board meeting is usually held the third Wednesday of each month. In early August, the authority will advise on the time, date and location of its August meeting and any committee meetings.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900