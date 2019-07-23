Mill Creek Park parking lots will be closed for maintenance

YOUNGSTOWN — Multiple parking lots and asphalt surfaces throughout Mill Creek Park will be temporarily closed for the MetroParks annual asphalt sealing and preventive maintenance project.

The work begins Wednesday and will continue for several days. Lots will be closed for several days, and will reopen once vehicular traffic is permitted. Some of the prominent lots and surfaces scheduled for work include Birch Hill Cabin, Newport Wetlands–North, Bears Den Cabin, Bears Den Meadow, Bears Den Drive –Picnic, Wick Recreation Area–Ballfield Trail and Lower Slippery Rock.

While the lots are closed, the facilities they support will remain open and accessible for public use. Rentals and scheduled programming will not be impacted by this project. Use alternate parking lots to access these facilities when lots are closed, says a park news release.