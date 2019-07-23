Media touring Amazon's North Jackson facility
NORTH JACKSON — Area news media are touring Amazon’s delivery center as part of the facility's grand opening.
Packages purchased on Amazon are transported from a fulfillment center to a delivery station before final delivery.
The facility began operation six weeks ago.
So far, the station has created 200 part and full-time associate jobs. Amazon is also hiring Amazon Flex drivers to make deliveries as independent contractors.
