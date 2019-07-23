Media touring Amazon's North Jackson facility


July 23, 2019 at 1:27p.m.

story tease

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | Area news media are touring Amazon’s North Jackson delivery center as part of the facility's grand opening.

NORTH JACKSON — Area news media are touring Amazon’s delivery center as part of the facility's grand opening.

Packages purchased on Amazon are transported from a fulfillment center to a delivery station before final delivery.

The facility began operation six weeks ago.

So far, the station has created 200 part and full-time associate jobs. Amazon is also hiring Amazon Flex drivers to make deliveries as independent contractors.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900