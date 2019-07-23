Man who mailed threats to appear in court
Staff report
CLEVELAND
A Cortland man accused of threatening to blow up the offices of his “selfish, greedy, money-hungry” insurance provider appeared Monday afternoon for arraignment in a federal courtroom.
Ronald L. Ellis, 64, of Ivy Hill Circle, faces one federal count of mailing threatening communications for an expletive-laden letter authorities said he wrote to United Healthcare’s appeals and grievances office in June.
“You pay this [expletive] claim or I will rain down such blind hatred, fury and rage the likes of which you will never see again in the full extent of your further existence on this ... planet, you selfish, greedy, money-hungry leeches feeding off the money of humankind,” he wrote.
Agents from the FBI and Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Ellis on June 21 at his apartment. He didn’t deny sending the letter, according to his federal complaint.
He was released June 27 from the Trumbull County jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 27, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Insurance spat leads to federal charges
- May 8, 2018 midnight
Early release granted to man who threatened police
- February 25, 2009 midnight
Man indicted in case of powder sent by mail
- April 11, 2008 midnight
Ohio man charged with making threats
- October 2, 2012 midnight
Oddly enough
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.