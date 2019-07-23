Man could face death sentence

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A Cleveland man accused of killing four people including his ex-girlfriend and their 6-year-old son could face the death penalty if convicted.

Police say Armond Johnson Sr. fatally shot 25-year-old Takeyra Collins, then set a fire in the woman’s house that killed his 6-year-old son and the boy’s 2-year-old sister.

Police say he then shot the woman’s neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr., who they think just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.