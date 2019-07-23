Man could face death sentence
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
A Cleveland man accused of killing four people including his ex-girlfriend and their 6-year-old son could face the death penalty if convicted.
Police say Armond Johnson Sr. fatally shot 25-year-old Takeyra Collins, then set a fire in the woman’s house that killed his 6-year-old son and the boy’s 2-year-old sister.
Police say he then shot the woman’s neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr., who they think just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 13, 2019 midnight
Cleveland man accused in slayings of son, 3 others pleads not guilty
- October 1, 2001 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Trial begins for man accused in 3 deaths
- August 8, 2015 midnight
Man accused of killing wife, her brother
- May 22, 2019 midnight
Judge sentences man to death for slayings
- May 11, 2014 midnight
An Ohio man has avoided the death penalty in the killing of a 16-year-old
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.