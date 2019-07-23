Judge orders grand jury testimony release in downtown corruption trial
YOUNGSTOWN
The judge in the corruption trial of ex-Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, former city Finance Director David Bozanich and downtown developer Dominic Marchionda is requiring the prosecutor to provide the defense with grand jury testimony from two key witnesses.
Meanwhile, Sammarone’s attorney filed a response to the prosecutor’s objection to the former mayor’s motion to have a trial separate from the other defendants.
Sammarone, Bozanich, Marchionda and 10 companies owned by the latter were indicted Aug. 20, 2018, on 101 counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, bribery, aggravated theft and tampering with records. They’ve all pleaded not guilty.
The trial is scheduled to start June 1, 2020.
Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
