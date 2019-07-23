Iran congratulates Boris Johnson on Britist PM victory

LONDON (AP) — Iran's foreign minister has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming Britain's next prime minister after Johnson's victory in the Conservative Party's leadership vote.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: "I congratulate my former counterpart."

Zarif says Iran isn't seeking confrontation amid the tanker crisis in the Persian Gulf but that it has 1,500 miles of coastline. "These are our waters & we will protect them."

Iranian officials have suggested a British-flagged tanker was seized last week in response to Britain's role in seizing an Iranian oil tanker two weeks earlier off the coast of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located on the southern tip of Spain.

Zarif today also blamed Theresa May's government for the seizure of the Iranian tanker, describing it as "piracy, pure & simple."