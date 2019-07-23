gBeta starts at Youngstown Business Incubator
YOUNGSTOWN — gBETA, a program at the Youngstown Business Incubator for entrepreneurs, has begun with six startup companies.
The program includes lessons on executive summary and raising venture capital. gBETA is a free seven-week program for early-stage companies with local or regional ties. The program in Youngstown is specific to companies and technology related to additive manufacturing, logistics and industry.
