gBeta starts at Youngstown Business Incubator


July 23, 2019 at 10:04a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — gBETA, a program at the Youngstown Business Incubator for entrepreneurs, has begun with six startup companies.

The program includes lessons on executive summary and raising venture capital. gBETA is a free seven-week program for early-stage companies with local or regional ties. The program in Youngstown is specific to companies and technology related to additive manufacturing, logistics and industry.

