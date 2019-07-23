Five Finger Death Punch coming to Covelli Centre


July 23, 2019 at 10:21a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Five Finger Death Punch will bring its fall headlining tour to Covelli Centre on Nov. 27.

Opening for the hard rock band will be Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods.

A ticket pre-sale will begin today at noon at ticketmaster.com and run through 10 a.m. Friday. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900