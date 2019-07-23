Five Finger Death Punch coming to Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN — Five Finger Death Punch will bring its fall headlining tour to Covelli Centre on Nov. 27.
Opening for the hard rock band will be Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods.
A ticket pre-sale will begin today at noon at ticketmaster.com and run through 10 a.m. Friday. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office.
